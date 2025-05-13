Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: DEME kicks off Livorno dredging program

EXCLUSIVE: DEME kicks off Livorno dredging program

Breakwater Repair
May 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group took part in the first stone laying ceremony yesterday for the dredging and coastal defense works that mark the start of the Piattaforma Europa project at the Port of Livorno.

photo courtesy of DEME

This ambitious upgrade is set to transform Livorno into an even more powerful logistics hub for Tuscany, with 3 km of docks, two terminals, and 2 million m² of new port area, DEME said.

Under this capital development program, DEME and its joint venture partners will deliver:

  • 14.5 million m³ of dredging,
  • deepening the access channel to -17 m and the internal basins and docks to -16 m,
  • two new breakwaters,
  • relocation of the existing Meloria breakwater,
  • reusing dredged material to build the future platform.

DEME also added that they have a strong track record in the Port of Livorno, including dredging projects at Molo Italia and the port’s southern entrance.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles