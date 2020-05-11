Tema Port Expansion Completed Ahead of Schedule

zoom Image source: APM

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) successfully completed the entire Phase 1 works of the Tema Port Expansion Project in Ghana (also known as Terminal 3 of Tema Port) on April 30, 2020.

“As per the terms of the Concession, MPS Terminal 3 was expected to Go-Live on 28th June 2019 on 2 berths and the entire Phase 1 works were due to be completed on 28th June 2020. Both due dates were successfully achieved and works were completed ahead of schedule,” said APM Terminals in their latest release.

Under the project, the new harbor basin was created on a 3km long beach directly on the Atlantic Ocean and right on the Meridian Timeline.

Building into the sea, from the beach, the breakwater root goes 1,550m into the ocean with a 2km long arm extending eastwards from the root of the breakwater parallel to the quay wall. The 3,558m long breakwater is harboring a vast 450 hectares (1,110 Acres) of maritime waterfront, said APM.

The new harbor basin is accessible through a 3,500m long by 225m wide Entrance Channel into a turning basin/circle of 500m diameter.

The Access Channel has been dredged to -18.7m, Turning Basin to -17.4m and -16.9m by the quay wall to accommodate 16m draft vessels to dock alongside all berths.