Tema Port Expansion Completed Ahead of Schedule

Image source: APM

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) successfully completed the entire Phase 1 works of the Tema Port Expansion Project in Ghana (also known as Terminal 3 of Tema Port) on April 30, 2020. 

“As per the terms of the Concession, MPS Terminal 3 was expected to Go-Live on 28th June 2019 on 2 berths and the entire Phase 1 works were due to be completed on 28th June 2020. Both due dates were successfully achieved and works were completed ahead of schedule,” said APM Terminals in their latest release.

Under the project, the new harbor basin was created on a 3km long beach directly on the Atlantic Ocean and right on the Meridian Timeline.

Building into the sea, from the beach, the breakwater root goes 1,550m into the ocean with a 2km long arm extending eastwards from the root of the breakwater parallel to the quay wall. The 3,558m long breakwater is harboring a vast 450 hectares (1,110 Acres) of maritime waterfront, said APM.

The new harbor basin is accessible through a 3,500m long by 225m wide Entrance Channel into a turning basin/circle of 500m diameter.

The Access Channel has been dredged to -18.7m, Turning Basin to -17.4m and -16.9m by the quay wall to accommodate 16m draft vessels to dock alongside all berths.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 13-19, 2020).   ...

read more →

Tema Land Reclamation Complete

With about 126m² of land reclaimed from the sea, the reclamation works of the Ghana Tema New Container Terminal ...

read more →

TSHD Heortnesse Life Extension

The teams at A&P Tees are continuing to work on the second phase of the life extension project for the trailing ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Centerm Dredging to End in April

This month, dredging work in the area around Vancouver Container Terminal will continue, informs the Vancouver ...

read more →

Sunset Beach Project Completed

The construction of a low-crest groyne and revetment on the Sunset Beach Foreshore to mitigate the effects of ...

read more →

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Liepaja Work

Jan De Nul Group has successfully completed the capital dredging works for the improvement of Liepaja Port in ...

read more →

Khalifa Port Expansion on the Way

After seven record years of operational growth, Abu Dhabi Ports flagship Khalifa Port is now set for further ...

read more →

Aberdeen Project Faces Delays

Aberdeen Harbor Board has announced a new construction schedule for the South Harbor Expansion Project. The program ...

read more →

Senator Cruz Tours Port Houston

Texas Senator Ted Cruz voiced strong support for the Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project earlier this week, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Oswego Breakwater Work Done

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed construction of a maintenance repair on September 20 ...

read more →

Houston Channel Expansion OK'd

The Port of Houston Commission has approved “critical-path” professional services for the Houston Ship Channel ...

read more →

DEME Duo Working in Africa (PHOTO)

DEME Group has just unveiled this photo from a challenging port expansion project completed in Ghana. Building on ...

read more →

Tema New Terminal Operational

After 35 months of hard work, the Tema Port Terminal 3 is now operational and ready to accommodate its 1st ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 27-June 2, 2019).   ...

read more →

CHEC Wins Tema Port Phase 2

Meridian Port Services Ltd (MPS) and China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) have signed an agreement to carry out ...

read more →