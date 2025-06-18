Land reclamation completed for the Map Ta Phut development project

Back to overview
Dredging
June 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) has successfully completed land reclamation work related to the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Development Project, Phase 3.

Photo courtesy of ITD

Eastern Economic Corridor EEC, Thailand government and the GULF awarded in late 2022 a contract to ITD to complete the Phase 3 of the Map Ta Phut Port project.

Among other things, the project included construction of a breakwater approximately 1,630m long, new revetment of approximately 5,400m in length and land reclamation of approximately 1,600,000 square meters.

The company also carried out massive dredging works covering an area of approximately 2,030,000m2 and deepening the future port area to -16.00m.

Once completed in late 2025/early 2026, the deep-sea port will be able to support the transport of 31 million tons of natural gas per year, increasing the capacity of loading and unloading of natural gas and liquid goods at Map Ta Phut Port.

