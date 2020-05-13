CPRA Sediment Diversions 101 Webinar Set for Today

Image source: CPRA

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will host a webinar named ‘Sediment Diversions 101’ today.

“Join Brad Barth, Mid-Basin Sediment Diversion Program Manager, for an interactive Sediment Diversions 101 presentation,” said CPRA.

“We’ll give an overview on how these projects can address the root cause of Louisiana’s rapid coastal land loss by reconnecting the Mississippi River to build and sustain thousands of acres of coastal wetlands, and provide a status update on both the Mid-Barataria and Mid-Breton projects.”

Click here for presentation details.

