KS Welcomes Christopher Day

KS Associates, Inc., an Ohio-based Coastal/Transportation engineering firm, has just announced that Christopher M. Day, P.E., is now a new member of the firm serving as a Project Manager at their Coastal Engineering Group.

The Group provides engineering solutions for all types of waterfront and water-related infrastructure, helping clients plan, design, and manage the construction of projects along the Great Lakes and inland waterways.

Christopher is a professional engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the specialized discipline of coastal engineering.

Before moving back to his home state of Ohio, Christopher had been designing and managing major port, shore protection and dredging projects along the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and Gulf of Mexico.

Christopher joins KS Associates at a time when our coastal clients need us most. Lake Erie’s record-high water levels and tightening regulatory control over shoreline projects have driven up the demand for expert advice about projects along the southern shore of Lake Erie,” said Lynn S. Miggins, P.E., President of KS Associates.

Christopher’s background in marine physics, his skill at managing complex projects, and his ability to address stakeholder concerns will be an asset to our coastal clients. Christopher is also a native Ohioan and looks forward to ‘diving’ into projects that will have a direct benefit to our local communities,” added Miggins.

Christopher has a Master of Science degree in Applied Marine Physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, both from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.

He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA), and is a Diplomate in ASCE’s Academy of Coastal, Ocean, Port, & Navigation Engineers (ACOPNE).

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Boskalis First Quarter Results

The first quarter of 2020 was above expectations for Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis). In light of the ...

read more →

WEDA Dredging Summit Canceled

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced new details about their annual Dredging Summit & Expo ...

read more →

IHC, Douala Continue Cooperation

Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala (PAD) has acquired high-tech equipment from Royal IHC to support their dredging ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Jones Inlet in Need of Dredging

A New York State senator is calling for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “immediately” dredge Jones Inlet for ...

read more →

Port of Townsville Thinks Big

A new $2.5 million project to extend the secondary wharf at Berth 10 will make Townsville more attractive for car ...

read more →

Galveston Deepening Deal Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will complete engineering and design resulting in a set of plans and specification ...

read more →

Stockton Coastal Plan on Display

The City of Newcastle, NSW, has prepared a draft Coastal Management Program (CMP) for Stockton in partnership with ...

read more →

CPRA Sediment Diversions 101

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will host a webinar named ‘Sediment Diversions ...

read more →

Royal IHC to Build WID for NCSPA

Royal IHC was recently awarded a contract for the design and build of a water injection dredger (WID) for the North ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Aberavon Scheme Progresses

Neath Port Talbot Council and their contractor Knights Brown are making good progress on the vital scheme to repair ...

read more →

Screening Installation for MAD

Damen Dredging Equipment crew is currently very busy working on the screening installation for the new Marine ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 23-29, 2020).   ...

read more →

Callan Marine Names New COO

Callan Marine LTD. has introduced Arie van den Adel as their new Chief Operating Officer. A 30-year veteran of the ...

read more →

Royal IHC Welcomes New Product

Royal IHC has just announced that they are extending their dredging product family with new product, the IHC Otter. ...

read more →

Improving Coastal Resilience

A team co-led by Associate Professor Christopher Hein of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science ...

read more →