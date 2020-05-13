KS Welcomes Christopher Day

KS Associates, Inc., an Ohio-based Coastal/Transportation engineering firm, has just announced that Christopher M. Day, P.E., is now a new member of the firm serving as a Project Manager at their Coastal Engineering Group.

The Group provides engineering solutions for all types of waterfront and water-related infrastructure, helping clients plan, design, and manage the construction of projects along the Great Lakes and inland waterways.

Christopher is a professional engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the specialized discipline of coastal engineering.

Before moving back to his home state of Ohio, Christopher had been designing and managing major port, shore protection and dredging projects along the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and Gulf of Mexico.

“Christopher joins KS Associates at a time when our coastal clients need us most. Lake Erie’s record-high water levels and tightening regulatory control over shoreline projects have driven up the demand for expert advice about projects along the southern shore of Lake Erie,” said Lynn S. Miggins, P.E., President of KS Associates.

“Christopher’s background in marine physics, his skill at managing complex projects, and his ability to address stakeholder concerns will be an asset to our coastal clients. Christopher is also a native Ohioan and looks forward to ‘diving’ into projects that will have a direct benefit to our local communities,” added Miggins.

Christopher has a Master of Science degree in Applied Marine Physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, both from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.

He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA), and is a Diplomate in ASCE’s Academy of Coastal, Ocean, Port, & Navigation Engineers (ACOPNE).