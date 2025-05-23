Back to overview
Home Dredging Today ASBPA announces 2025 Best Restored Beaches

ASBPA announces 2025 Best Restored Beaches

Beach Nourishment
May 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The American Shore and Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) has presented the annual awards of the nation’s Best Restored Beaches.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The award-winning projects this year are the Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project, Cape Canaveral, FL; Encinitas and Solana Beach Storm Damage Reduction Project, Encinitas, CA; McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge Beach and Dune Ridge Restoration Project, Sabine Pass, TX; and the North Wildwood Emergency Beach Nourishment Dredging Project, North Wildwood, NJ.

The project teams will be honored during the ASBPA National Coastal Conference in Long Beach, California on October 7-10, 2025.

We have been restoring U.S. beaches for over 100 years! The first project was in Coney Island, NY in 1923. Beaches from all over the U.S. have received ASBPA’s Best Restored Beach award in its 23 year history. This year, we are excited to include beaches from coast to coast,” said Nicole Elko, ASBPA Executive Director.

The Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project in Cape Canaveral, Florida combines navigation interests with shore protection, beach recreation, and environmental interests. The scale, size, and setting of this sand bypassing project, with over 10 miles of pipeline in the Atlantic Ocean, and 1.5 million cubic yards of sand dredged from the nearshore, made for a complex project.

The Encinitas and Solana Beach Storm Damage Reduction Project in Encinitas, California is the first ever federal, programmatic coastal storm damage reduction project spanning multiple local jurisdictions in San Diego County, California. This unique programmatic approach, planning out a 50-year renourishment cycle, in spans of five years for Encinitas and 10 years for Solana Beach, will provide the necessary sediment buffer to minimize coastal erosion.

The McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge Beach and Dune Ridge Restoration Project in Sabine Pass, Texas is the largest beach nourishment project in the state. The project provides protection to the largest contiguous estuarine marsh in Texas, restores beach habitat and recreational beach space, and contributes to coastal resiliency. The project overcame significant design and construction challenges including dilapidated oil and gas infrastructure, remote project area, and access restrictions.

The North Wildwood Emergency Beach Nourishment Dredging Project in North Wildwood, New Jersey is a critical intervention to restore its beachfront and enhance coastal resilience. By delivering a functional beach in time for the summer season, the project prevented significant economic losses, boosted visitor confidence, and protected property values. For North Wildwood, the project demonstrated the power of collaborative governance in addressing environmental and economic challenges.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles