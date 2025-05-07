Back to overview
USACE Jacksonville District hosts Industry Day, spotlight on dredging plans

Dredging
May 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, hosted an Industry Day recently to brief the dredging industry of four upcoming dredging projects to be advertised and awarded in 2025.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The projects are located in St. Lucie and Martin Counties and include Fort Pierce Harbor, Fort Pierce Shore Protection Project, South St. Lucie Coastal Storm Risk Management Project and Martin County Shore Protection Project.

Typical dredging and placement contracts issued are Invitation for Bid where contractors have 30 days to review and submit a bid once they are advertised, so the district thought it would be helpful to the dredging industry to provide information on each of the projects as well as obtain feedback prior to issuance of the official solicitation,” USACE said.

“It was also beneficial for the district to gauge interest, capabilities, and qualifications and promote small business participation.”

Each project discussed was briefed by the project’s primary consultant with the county or expert on the project or topic.

