Congressman Higgins Pens Request for I-10 Bridge and Dredge Funding

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins sent a letter to President Trump and congressional appropriators yesterday, urging them to prioritize Southwest Louisiana’s infrastructure needs and funding for a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

The letter reads, in part, “While our region is the fastest growing in Louisiana and among the top nationally for economic growth, Southwest Louisiana’s growing infrastructure needs have largely been unaddressed. In order for the State and the nation to fully capitalize on the success of these projects and corresponding job creation, we must ensure that the region receives the infrastructure resources it needs to thrive.”

“This includes funding for a new Interstate bridge and the dredging of our waterways.”

Though further action is required from the State, including the preferred alternative, finalized EIS, and a funding application, Congressman Higgins is taking action to ensure the I-10 Bridge remains at the forefront of any upcoming federal infrastructure package.

