Van Oord Celebrates Milestone for the A16 Project in Rotterdam

An interesting video was released yesterday by Van Oord about the company’s role in the A16 motorway construction project in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The first milestone for the project has been achieved with 1 million cubic metres of being brought and offloaded to the site.

In total, about 4 million cubic metres will be needed for the construction of this new energy-neutral motorway.

The sand is being sourced from Lake Markermeer within the context of the Markerwadden Channel project.

The sand will provide a solid foundation for the motorway and the temporary construction road.

Watch this video to see more!