Swansea Channel dredging set for June

Swansea Channel dredging set for June

Dredging
May 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The NSW Government will begin dredging operations in the Swansea Channel in the coming weeks (subject to weather conditions).

Photo courtesy of the NSW Government

According to the Government, Stage 3 of Swansea Channel maintenance dredging is scheduled to start in June 2025, focusing on The Dog Leg section in the channel.

This should take about six weeks, depending on weather, and about 10,000 cubic metres of sand will be removed.

The scope of the work will include:

  • Establishing a temporary work site at Elizabeth Island, Rathmines Boat Ramp, Naru Point and on water.
  • Installing environmental controls and a work area on Elizabeth Island to pump dredge sand to this location.
  • The dredging operations itself.
  • Demobilizing equipment and restoring the temporary work areas when dredging is finished.

For safety reasons, boaters are requested stay away from the work area as dredging vessel will use underwater pipes to move the sand to Elizabeth Island.

