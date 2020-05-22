Port of Melbourne Dredging Season Ends

The Port of Melbourne has just reported that their 2019/2020 dredging program is now complete.

The company has presented a video about the dredging program, and how the dredging vessel, the Boskalis Magnor, is floated onto the semi-submersible Blue Marlin to be transported to its next destination.

The port has ongoing dredging obligations to ensure the safe passage of ships visiting the port.

As Melbourne’s population is growing larger, wider and longer vessels are visiting Melbourne to supply everyday household goods to Victorian families.

Dredging works were carried out over the 2019/2020 summer period at various locations within the port precinct and the South Channel in Port Phillip Bay to remove a build up of sediment and to ensure Port of Melbourne’s berths and channels are maintained for shipping.

Dredging activities have been conducted, on a routine basis, in the shipping channels throughout Port Phillip and the port area over the past 100 years.