Fire Island beachfill in full swing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District is continuing its efforts to build up the shoreline on the Fire Island community of Point O’Woods, Suffolk County, New York.

These beach renourishment works are part of a major effort to reduce flood risks to people and infrastructure on the barrier island.

At the moment, there are two commercial hopper dredges working on the project, the B.E. LINDHOLM and the MAGDALEN.

Both dredges arrived at Fire Island earlier in May to begin work on the Point O’ Woods and Ocean Bay Park portions of the Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Reduction Project (FIMI).

According to the Corps, FIMI is scheduled to be completed by June 19, 2020.

Once work is complete on FIMI, the MAGDALEN will transit to Monmouth County, N.J. to complete its beach renourishment contract.