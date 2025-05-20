Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Marinex awarded Hilton Head dredging/beachfill contract

Marinex awarded Hilton Head dredging/beachfill contract

Beach Nourishment
May 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of Hilton Head Island (SC) has just announced that Marinex Construction Company is the selected contractor for its upcoming beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The 2025 beach renourishment is expected to be similar to the previous projects in 1990, 1997, 2006 and 2016.

The work includes placement of approximately 2.2 million cubic yards of beach compatible sand from up to four offshore borrow areas along about 46,500 ft of Atlantic Ocean and Port Royal Sound shoreline.

This project is part of the Town’s ongoing beach management program, with renourishment scheduled every 8 to 10 years, depending on weather and beach conditions.

Sand will be placed along five areas of the island shoreline:

  • South Beach / South Island – Approximately 750,000 cubic yards of sand along approximately 10,230 feet of the southern Atlantic Ocean shoreline.
  • Central Island – Approximately 700,000 cubic yards along 28,860 feet of Atlantic Ocean shoreline.
  • The Heel – Approximately 500,000 cubic yards of sand along 5,280 feet at the northeast point of the island at the intersection of the Atlantic Ocean and Port Royal Sound shoreline.
  • Fish Haul Creek – Approximately 50,000 cubic yards of sand along about 2,130 feet of Port Royal Sound shoreline.
  • Pine Island – Approximately 180,000 cubic yards of beach compatible sand and construction of six rock breakwaters on the Port Royal Sound shoreline of Hilton Head Plantation between Dolphin Head and Pine Island.

As the Town and contractor continue to coordinate over the next 30 days, additional details regarding the project schedule and location will be made available.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles