Volusia County dredging/beachfill project in full swing

May 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District recently kicked off maintenance dredging of the federal navigation channels and intracoastal waterways in Volusia County.

Photo courtesy of Volusia County

Since mid-April, USACE crews are actively dredging the shoaling within the Intracoastal Waterway (IWW) and Ponce de Leon Inlet and placing sand on the nearby beach.

All dredge material is being dispersed on the beach north of Ponce Inlet between Beach Street and Oceanview Avenue.

The project marks a key milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore and strengthen Volusia County’s coastline.

Sand placement is expected to continue into the fall, improving the beach’s long-term resilience and helping protect nearby infrastructure.

