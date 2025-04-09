Back to overview
Shoreline renourishment starts at Pelican Island and Rigby Island

Beach Nourishment
April 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Gippsland Ports is undertaking dredging and shoreline renourishment work at Pelican Island and Rigby Island during April, May and June. 

photo courtesy of gippslandports.vic.gov.au

This work is an East Gippsland Catchment Management Authority funded project supported by National Heritage Trust funding.

Pelican Island was last renourishment in 2015 and Rigby Island last renourishment was in 2012.

Both islands have lost shoreline to wind, wave and occasional flooding in these areas that are favored by shorebirds for resting, foraging and feeding, nesting and breeding.

This project will use Gippsland Ports’ dredge Kalimna and supporting equipment to place sand on to the islands to mitigate the past effects of erosion, increase the habitable areas for shorebird colonies and increase the resilience of the shoreline to wind and wave action and flood events.  

These renourishment works are set to improve environmental values through improved habitat values at both Pelican and Rigby islands.  

