WEDA Eastern Chapter meeting postponed

The Eastern Chapter has been working hard to develop a robust program and great opportunities for their meeting at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, SC, the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) said in their latest release.

Image source: WEDA

“Normally at this point in time, we would be reaching out to you, our members for abstracts, and looking for sponsors. Unfortunately, do the new world we currently live in we had to take a step back and consider what the fall may look like. We looked at safety concerns, the impacts to the venues due to the current social distancing, and the potential for travel restrictions, and we have decided to postpone the 2020 Eastern Chapter meeting,” WEDA said.

“This was not an easy decision for us, but we did not want to have an event, and nobody could come or would be concerned with their or their family’s safety. We worked very hard last year to turn the chapter around, and with all your help and support, last year’s meeting was extremely successful.”

“We did not feel it was in the best interest of the Eastern Chapter to risk losing all our gains or taking unnecessary financial risk.”

On the good side, the next meeting will still be at the Francis Marion Hotel in beautiful Charleston, SC. The dates will be October 13th, 14th, and 15th 2021.