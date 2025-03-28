Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Portland to host WEDA Eastern Chapter conference

Portland to host WEDA Eastern Chapter conference

Dredging
March 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association has just announced the date for the WEDA Eastern Chapter Fall Conference.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The 2025 Eastern Chapter meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Portland ME, from October 14-16th, 2025.

According to WEDA, this year’s meeting topics will include: Revitalizing Harbors, Balancing Economy, Environment and Community.

Tentative Agenda:

  • Tuesday (10/14/25) Morning will start the program with an opportunity to take the Dredging 101 course followed by the afternoon Dredging 201 program. That will be followed by a Maine Themed Ice Breaker 6-9;
  • Wednesday (10/15/25) Agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program that will allow members to meet with USACE district representatives on a one-on-one basis. WEDA evening reception will be at the Bissell Brothers Brewery on Thompson’s Point.
  • Thursday (10/16/25) will continue with a half day of technical presentations and conclude with the business chapter at Noon.

More Info

Related news

List of highlighted news articles