J.E. McAmis to dredge Columbia River

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received application for 401 Water Quality Certification for dredging in Lower Columbia River.

As DEQ reported, J.E. McAmis, Inc. has applied for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 Permit for dredging activities in the lower Columbia River.

Image source: J.E. McAmis

This action requires individual 401 water quality certifications from both the State of Washington Department of Ecology and the State of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

J.E. McAmis is proposing to remove up to 500,000 cubic yards from the federal navigation channel over a 10-year permit cycle, with an average removal volume of 50,000 cubic yards per year.

Dredging will be performed using a clamshell bucket suspended by a floating derrick.

The purpose of this project is to obtain clean sand suitable for environmental capping and restoration by removing shoaling areas of excess sediment, which will assist the Corps with maintenance dredging in the specified reaches to maintain the permitted depth of -43 feet Columbia River Datum.