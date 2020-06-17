Fehmarnbelt works kick off

With the first rock hitting the water, Van Oord and its joint venture partner Boskalis have started the construction of the work harbor as part of the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel project in Rødbyhavn, Denmark.

With a length of 18 kilometres this will be the longest immersed road and rail tunnel in the world.

The start of these port construction activities follows a period of extensive survey and UXO clearance activities.

In this new harbor, other contractors will construct a tunnel fabrication yard where the tunnel sections will be cast before being floated out to sea for installation.

Following the port construction activities, Van Oord and Boskalis will also dredge a tunnel trench in the seabed over a distance of 16 kilometres and reuse the dredged material to create a new recreational nature reserve area on the Danish side of the Fehmarnbelt.