BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis kicks off major dredging work in Lerwick Harbor

June 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Lerwick Port Authority is embarking on a new capital project in a two-phase program to enhance the Shetland port’s deep-water capabilities. A contract, valued at approximately £3.2 million in its first phase, has been secured by Boskalis Westminster Ltd.

The award follows tendering led by project managers, Scottish-based Arch Henderson, part of international consulting engineers Royal HaskoningDHV.

The first phase will be followed by an extended contract, to be formalized in July.

Boskalis undertook a major dredging project in the North Harbour in 2008 which was the catalyst for developments shaping today’s port. The new project will deepen the central area of the port, in addition to areas at Dales Voe.

Port Authority Chief Executive, Captain Calum Grains. said: “Going ahead with this next dredging project reflects the strength of the Authority‘s position and our confidence in the potential of the port’s diversified activities.

“Dredging will open the door to the next stage of the port’s evolution, attracting future generations of larger vessels and benefitting all port users, particularly the pelagic fishing, cruise, oil & gas and renewables sectors.”

Starting this month, the initial soft dredge phase is due for completion in July, followed by the second hard dredge phase for completion by year-end.

Vessels to be used initially will include the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Shoalway. The future phase of works will see backhoe dredger Odin, working alongside a number of support vessels.

Dredging will remove both soft seabed materials and hard rock, with an expected total of 450,000 cubic meters taken to a disposal site north of the island of Bressay.

The North Ness channel will be deepened and widened, improving navigational margins and access to Mair’s Pier which will be dredged to a continuous 10 metres at the quayside.

Approaches to Gremista Quay will also be deepened, facilitating future developments for the fishing industry.

Dredging includes improving the approaches at Dales Voe and deepening the section of quay completed in 2016 to 12.5 meters depth to match the original quay. Final depths next to the quay will increase to 14.5 meters and to 16 meters in the approaches.

