New dredging contracts for Orion

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., engaged in heavy civil construction project management business, yesterday announced contract awards totaling approximately $17 million.

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two separate contracts to provide dredging services in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The first award was the result of a competitive bid to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the dredging of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from the Inner Basin to the Viola Turning Basin. The work is valued at approximately $10 million.

The second project, valued at over $7 million, calls for the dredging of a marine terminal facility for a private client.

“These projects not only represent quality backlog for our Marine segment, but also provide greater visibility into utilization for our dredging fleet throughout the balance of this year and into 2021,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The work for both projects will begin immediately and is scheduled to be completed in early 2021.

