Kokkola dredging in full swing

Wasa Dredging, a Finnish water construction company, has just released this beautiful photo from the ongoing Kokkola Harbor and Fairway Deepening Project in Finland.

Image source: Wasa

Under the contract, signed in late July 2018, Wasa Dredging is responsible for dredging of the harder materials and heavily polluted soils, drilling and blasting of rock and removal of unexploded ordnance (UXO-risk) masses in the Kokkola area.

The dredging operations started one year ago, and the project completion is set for the end of 2020.

According to the Port of Kokkola, the new 14 meter safe draft will allow a more effective utilization of the cargo carrying capacities of Panamax and Capesize class vessels.