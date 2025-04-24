SOHAR dredging operations in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
April 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The dredging works for the new LNG Terminal at SOHAR Port and Freezone are progressing as planned, on schedule and within budget.

Photo courtesy of Tim Schmidt

This week, the senior management from SOHAR Port and Freezone had the opportunity to join Boskalis on board the trailing suction hopper dredger Willem van Oranje.

The guests had a unique chance to observe three dredgers operating simultaneously as the entire project is moving into the final stage of dredging execution.

To remove around 4 million cubic meters of sand, also the Coastway and the backhoe dredger Colbart are active in SOHAR.

The dredging operations are planned to be completed by September 2025.

