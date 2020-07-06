More shingle arrives on Fairbourne beach

More work will start during the next week (13 July 2020) to help protect sea defenses for a coastal village in North Wales, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) informs.

Image source: NRW

Contractors for NRW will move 20,000 tonnes of shingle on Fairbourne beach to fill in an eroded area in front of the village.

The shingle bank is the initial breakwater from the tide. It protects the concrete wall which is Fairbourne’s sea defence.

The work will take around six weeks to complete, depending on the weather, and will be undertaken by McCarthy’s Contractors Ltd in a way that adheres to the Government’s current guidelines on social distancing.

An excavator and dumper truck will collect and move the shingle one kilometer down the beach, from where there are large deposits, to where it is needed.

The work will be done in a way that minimizes the impact on the internationally important natural features of the Pen Llyn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation, said NRW.