Dredging work underway at Tenby Harbor

March 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Pembrokeshire County Council (Wales) has begun dredging works at Tenby harbor to allow easier access for boats.

Photo courtesy of Pembrokeshire County Council

Tenby Harbor and North Beach users are being asked to be aware of heavy moving machinery as dredging work is carried out this week.

According to the Council, sand will be dredged from the mouth of the Harbor and deposited at the north end of the beach.

Tenby Harbormaster, Chris Salisbury, said that a license for the dredging is in place. “We ask that the public please keep clear of the operating area and that dogs are kept on a lead during this time,” Chris commented.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, continued: “I’m grateful to our officers for the work being undertaken at Tenby Harbour – this dredging is essential for the operation of Tenby Harbour.”

He also added that the timing of the work has been governed by the tide and the dates represented the last opportunity for the work to be carried out before the boats are placed back in the water.

