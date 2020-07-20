Fountain Lake restoration continues

Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) and the contractor, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. are continuing works on the Fountain Lake restoration project in Albert Lea, MN.
At the moment, the contractor is working on the next phase of this restoration project, dredging the Main Bay and Dane’s Bay with a second smaller dredge.
The first phase included removal of over 700,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the Edgewater Bay.
After the second phase of dredging, the third and final phase will complete the Fountain Lake restoration project.
The third phase includes Main Bay (East Basin), Bancroft Channel and parts of Bancroft Bay.
Photo: SRRWD
