North Topsail Beach restoration projects

North Topsail Beach restoration projects

Beach Nourishment
April 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of North Topsail Beach, NC, has released the latest update regarding Phase 4 beach renourishment and PTC #8 Dune restoration projects.

Photo courtesy of the Town of North Topsail Beach

The Town’s Engineer in discussions with the contractor and the Division of Coastal Management (for permitting), have determined that the current plan is for the contractor to complete the Phase 4 project and then proceed to the PTC #8 dune restoration project for areas where little to no dune currently exists.

It is planned that the contractor will finish Phase 4 work by Monday, April 28, 2025. The contractor will then relocate to the Jenkins Way access to start work on the PTC # 8 dune restoration project.

These areas include just South of Marina Way, North of Barton Bay, One Topsail Dunes structure, and a small section fronting Shipwatch Villas.

The Town has also applied for a permit extension with the Division of Coastal Management for critical dune work to occur until Friday, May 9, 2025. The remainder of the dune system in the project area, which is located mainly in Phases 1-3 will be done in November of 2025 following turtle nesting/hatching season.

