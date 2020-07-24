Randy Pit joins IAI Dredging & Sediment Dewatering Division

July 24, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

Mr. Randy Pit has joined Rockford, MI, based Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. (IAI) as the Business Development Manager for the company’s Dredging & Sediment Dewatering Division.

Randy is responsible for developing new opportunities and strengthening IAI’s existing client relationships. He is well-known to many of IAI’s colleagues in the dredging and dredged material dewatering markets.

Image source: IAI

Commenting the latest news, President & CEO, Dana Trierweiler, P.E., said: “The IAI Team is pleased to welcome Randy to our Dredging & Dewatering Division. His familiarity with the dredging and dewatering markets, along with his professionalism and integrity, made it easy for us to bring Randy aboard. We look forward to growing the IAI brand together.”



“Having worked with the IAI team for over the last 6 years in a vendor role, I am exited to now be a part of a very strong and cohesive group. I will be working with the team to increase our exposure in the dredging, dewatering, and water treatment industries,” added Randy.

According to IAI, Randy brings over 20 years of client management, lead development and sales experience to the company. Most recently, he was responsible for business development at Geo-Synthetics Systems, LLC. (GSI).