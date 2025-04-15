Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GearTec delivers gearboxes for new cutter suction dredger

Vessels
April 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

GearTec AG recently won a large-scale order for the supply of various gearboxes for a new self-propelled CSD for a client in middle-east.

Photo courtesy of GearTec

The scope of delivery is very similar to the equipment the company has already delivered in 2018 to a client in China, including the 250-ton gearbox one of the largest GearTec AG ever made.

The delivery includes:

  • Cutter head gearbox C2ANPH 1800-TH (nominal power 2x 3000 kW; weight 250,000 kg)
  • Submerged dredge pump gearbox STG1-1000×3,86 (nominal power 6000 kW; weight 23,000 kg)
  • 2x Inboard dredge pump gearbox STG1-900×3,85 (nominal power 6000 kW; weight 21,500 kg)
  • 2x Propeller gearbox GHE-710×4,63 (nominal power 4000 kW; weight 8,250 kg)

Beside the gearboxes GearTec AG will also deliver the couplings.

