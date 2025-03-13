New booster station improves dredge Goetz pumping capabilities

Back to overview
Dredging
March 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

MOTAS Dredging Solutions recently teamed up with the US-based company DREDGE CONSTRUCTORS to strengthen pumping capabilities of the Army Corps’ dredge Goetz.

Photo courtesy of MOTAS

The project included engineering, fabrication, and delivery of a booster station. This booster station, designed for both land and floating operations, functions as a secondary booster, enabling the dredge Goetz to achieve pumping distances exceeding 15,000 feet.

The two companies developed a fully independent booster station capable of being operated remotely and providing vital data to the dredge through a dedicated telemetry system.

Alberto Tomada, project manager at MOTAS, commented: “The engineering challenge in meeting the client’s requirements was an exciting opportunity to develop new, customized solutions. Our client has always been very positive about our proposals and actively cooperated from the design phase onward. This allowed for a very smooth engineering process and efficient control over the entire project schedule.”

The station is designed to operate in both manual and automatic modes. In automatic mode, the booster station can self-regulate based on specific project requirements, such as the elevation and distance specified or implemented by the operator.

