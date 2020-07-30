Boost for Jacksonville Harbor deepening project

The Jacksonville City Council has unanimously awarded JAXPORT $75 million for the project – comprised of a $35 million grant and a $40 million loan.

“It’s a historic win for our community and the 15,000 jobs that will be created or protected by the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project,” said Jacksonville Port Authority in their latest announcement.

Jacksonville’s maritime labor unions have advocated for a deeper harbor for more than a decade and describe the funding as “monumental for the hardworking men and women who work in and around JAXPORT’s terminals.”

“As Northeast Florida’s economic engine, JAXPORT will continue to play a vital role in the economic recovery of our region and state,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

“We are grateful for the support and leadership of Mayor Curry, the Jacksonville City Council, and our federal, state and private industry partners, as we work together to build a brighter future for our community through the jobs and opportunities a deeper harbor creates.”

Ahead of schedule and anticipated to be complete in 2023, harbor deepening will allow larger container ships to call JAXPORT with more cargo on board, bringing more jobs and dollars to our region.

