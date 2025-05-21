Dean Marine wins Great Sodus and Oak Orchard dredging deal

Back to overview
Dredging
May 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District awarded a $2 million contract to Michigan-based Dean Marine & Excavating last week to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channels in Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor on Lake Ontario.

photo courtesy of USACE

Dredging of these harbors ensures accessible depths for vessels traveling the Great Lakes and enables recreational boating which supports more than $24 million in business revenue and labor income to the transportation sector combined, USACE said.

With this contract awarded, it is full steam ahead for the dredging of Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor. As one of Lake Ontario’s strongest defenders in Washington, I’m proud to deliver the federal support to help our Lake Ontario communities set sail towards a brighter future,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

“With work soon to be underway, the commercial and recreational boats that use these federal navigation channels can breathe a sigh of relief. This critical dredging protects jobs and millions of dollars in business revenue across the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.”

Dredging will focus on the mouth of Oak Orchard Harbor first, followed by the inside of Great Sodus Bay past its piers.

Work is scheduled to take place from mid-June 2025 through the end of August 2025.

A total of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material from Oak Orchard, and 20,000 from Great Sodus is contracted to be dredged and placed in designated open lake sites.

