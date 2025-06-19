Cashman finishes dredging project in Jacksonville

Back to overview
Dredging
June 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cashman Dredging has announced the successful completion of the Jacksonville Harbor Maintenance Dredging project in Duval County, FL.

Photo courtesy of Cashman

Under the $25 million contract, Cashman crews removed over 1,000,000 cubic yards of material from the federal channel.

The work was completed in just over three months using the Dredge Mighty Quinn and Dredge Dale Pyatt, with material placed at Bartram Island and an offshore disposal site.

The federally-authorized Jacksonville Harbor project will allow larger vessels to access the channel, reducing transportation costs, providing increased navigational safety, while avoiding or minimizing impacts to environmental resources.

