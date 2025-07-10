Dredging work about to begin at Hillarys Boat Harbor

Back to overview
July 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Transport WA said that routine dredging is set to take place in late July and August at Hillarys Boat Harbor, in order to deepen the waters to ensure safe navigation.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

Hillarys Boat Harbor is one of Perth’s premier waterfront destinations.

The harbor’s marina facilities includes boat launching, pen and mooring options for recreational and commercial vessels.

Skippers navigating the area should take extra care when approaching or departing the launch ramp, ensuring that they keep a good lookout and establish radio communication with the dredge,” Transport WA said.

During the dredging project, this area will be closed periodically to ensure safety as sand is deposited to widen the beach.

