Fountain Lake dredging in full swing

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. is pushing forward with phase two of the Fountain Lake restoration project in Albert Lea, MN.

At the moment, the contractor is dredging the Main Bay and Dane’s Bay with a second smaller dredge.

A survey conducted two days ago by the dredging contractor shows the progress made to date.

Over 136,900 cubic yards have been removed from this phase of the project, reports the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD).

The first phase included removal of over 700,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the Edgewater Bay.

After the second phase of dredging, the third and final phase will complete the Fountain Lake restoration project.

The third phase includes Main Bay (East Basin), Bancroft Channel and parts of Bancroft Bay.