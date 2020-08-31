Van Oord nabs South Harbor contracts

Aberdeen Harbor Board has awarded two new contracts for rock removal and revetment work at the South Harbor expansion site, with a total value of £20 million, the company said in their latest announcement.

The contracts have been awarded to Van Oord, the global maritime contractor which specializes in dredging, marine engineering, and offshore projects.

The contract awards will see the completion of profile work for the harbor basin and add protection to sections of the shore in time for the coming winter.

Part of the work will be carried out using the Goliath backhoe dredger, which is the world’s largest backhoe dredger. The Goliath has worked on large-scale port expansion projects around the world.

Michelle Handforth, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Harbor Board, said: “We are pleased to announce the award of these contracts to Van Oord, who have been heavily involved in the South Harbor expansion project for several years.”

“As the most ambitious development for driving future trade and the largest marine infrastructure project underway in the UK, our Harbor expansion will ensure Aberdeen is a major hub for the maritime and energy economies of Scotland and the UK. Aberdeen Harbor will open significant opportunities for the region, in both new and existing international markets.”

Joost van Duinen, Project Manager for Van Oord, added: “The expansion of Aberdeen Harbor is a significant project for Scotland, and we are proud to continue our involvement, having been part of the project since 2017.”

All work on the Aberdeen Harbor Expansion Project is being carried out in line with Scottish Government COVID-19 guidelines, the company said.