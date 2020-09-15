Bridgwater and Taunton dredging kicks off

Boaters enjoying time afloat on the Bridgwater & Taunton Canal will soon find the waterway easier to travel along, thanks to a major dredging project by Canal & River Trust.

This week, the Trust has begun work to remove almost 6,000m3 of silt from a 3.7km stretch of canal between Bridge 27a, M5 Flyover and Firepool Lock in Taunton.

Commenting the latest news, Mark Evans, director for the Canal & River Trust for Wales & South West, said: “Dredging is an example of the crucial work we do to keep our canals open. If we don’t dredge the waterways become silted up meaning boats cannot move around.”

“With more and more people enjoying spending their free time on or near our beautiful waterways we want to ensure the canals are working properly and looking their very best. Dredging is central to this.

“However, it’s expensive and time-consuming so the Trust is careful to maximise the benefits, including taking the nutrient-rich sediment from the canal and using it on local farmers’ fields.

“And the safety of our colleagues also remains a priority, with this project designed to be safely carried out within the Government’s coronavirus guidance.”

The £414K project will take around 45 days to complete.

The team will also be dredging a short (500m) stretch of the canal at Maunsel.

