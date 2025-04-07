Back to overview
Home Dredging Today City of Gold Coast: Major dredging campaign kicks off

City of Gold Coast: Major dredging campaign kicks off

Dredging
April 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) is teaming up with the City of Gold Coast and other agencies to speed up the recovery process of restoring their waterways and beaches.

photo courtesy of GCWA

Planned dredging activity by GCWA has been adjusted to respond to the impacts of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, with dredging at the Gold Coast Seaway entrance brought forward.

This will provide approximately 30,000 cubic metres of sand that will be taken from the Seaway and placed behind the surf zone at Narrowneck. This will assist in beach recovery and ensure that navigation through the Seaway is maintained.

We will also dredge the Coomera River and South Wave Break Island Channels at the same time to ensure our waterways remain accessible for boaties,” said GCWA.

At the South Wave Break Island Channel, dredging will occur to improve safety for vessels traversing between the Seaway and western Broadwater.

More than 20,000 cubic meters of sand will be dredged and used to nourish Moondarewa Spit, as well as the eastern side of Marine Stadium.

The dredging campaigns will last approximately four to six weeks, GCWA concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles