CEDA-IADC course ‘Dredging for sustainable infrastructure’ in December

How to be creative in handling risks and opportunities associated with dredging for sustainable infrastructure is one of the main topics that will be discussed in depth at the new CEDA-IADC course, coming this December in Nootdorp, The Netherlands.

The course ‘Dredging for sustainable infrastructure’ will take place 1-2 December 2020, at the Hotel Van der Valk Den Haag – Nootdorp.

The course is based on the CEDA-IADC guidebook Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure which was published in 2018.

Experienced lecturers will inform about the latest thinking and approaches, explain methodologies and techniques as well as demonstrate – through numerous practical examples – how to implement this information in practice with challenging workshops and case studies.

In this course, participants will learn how to implement the sustainability principles into dredging project practice, through answers to the following questions:

What is the role of dredging in the global drive towards more sustainable development?

How can water infrastructure be designed and implemented in a more sustainable and resilient way while aligning with the natural and socio-economic systems?

How can the potential positive effects of infrastructure development be assessed and stimulated as well as compared with potential negative effects?

What equipment and which sediment management options are available today?

A brief introduction to the question “What knowledge and tools are available to make sound choices and control the project?”

More Info