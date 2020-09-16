Repairing ‘New Cut’ river wall in Ipswich

Associated British Ports (ABP) is investing £370,000 in a project to repair the ‘New Cut’ river wall in Ipswich.

Having been constructed in the 19th century, the New Cut river wall used to be part of the old entrance to the Port of Ipswich Wet Dock.

ABP appointed Mackley to repair the 25-metre-long section of the wall, after it sustained damage during adverse weather and fell into the New Cut.

The work will take around three months to complete, said ABP.

The special attention will be paid to maintain the overall look of the river wall and ensure that the new section blends in over time.

As part of the reconstruction, works will take place on site using a state-of-the-art piling crane.

The Port of Ipswich is the UK’s leading export port for agricultural products and together with ABP’s other ports in East Anglia at King’s Lynn and Lowestoft, contributes around £360 million to the UK economy every year.