Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: ESG cuts steel for USACE’s new hopper dredger

BREAKING NEWS: ESG cuts steel for USACE’s new hopper dredger

Dredging
April 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) started the construction works on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) new medium class hopper dredger with a ceremonial steel-cutting event yesterday.

photo courtesy of Eastern Shipbuilding Group

The ceremony was attended by USACE Headquarters, North Atlantic Division, Marine Design Center, and Philadelphia District leadership as well as Royal IHC and Eastern Shipbuilding Group leadership.

The steel cutting of this highly advanced hopper dredger marks another milestone in Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s legacy of delivering world-class vessels. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Royal IHC to build a state-of-the-art dredger that will enhance our nation’s waterway infrastructure. Our team is committed to executing this program with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and innovation,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

This new dredger is going to play a critical role in helping us deliver our navigation mission, which enables maritime commerce to flow on our nation’s waterways. This strengthens our economy and supports our national security,” added USACE North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director, John Primavera.

“USACE hasn’t built a deep draft hopper dredger in about 45 years. We’re proud to recognize this milestone and look forward to continued partnership with the shipbuilding industry and progressing on the construction of this vital ship.”

photo courtesy of Eastern Shipbuilding Group

This highly automated vessel is undergoing construction at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Also, the vessel will replace the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND based in the Corps’ Philadelphia District.

The Dredge McFARLAND is one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.

New dredger specifications:

  • Length: 320’,
  • Beam: 72’,
  • Hull depth: 28’,
  • Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”,
  • Draft (hopper full): 25’6”,
  • Maximum hopper capacity: 6000 yd3,
  • Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles