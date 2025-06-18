DE Klop repairs swing arm dredger

Back to overview
Dredging
June 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Last weekend, DE Klop BV received an urgent service request from a customer in the United Kingdom. A seal issue had occurred in the bearing block of a swing arm dredger.

Photo courtesy of DE Klop

As soon as the bearing block arrived in the Netherlands, the bearing block and seal were renewed and everything was thoroughly checked,” said DE Klop.

“The team then traveled with the customer and the parts to the UK to reinstall and align the bearing block. Thanks to this fast and professional approach, the dredger was back up and running in no time.”

Photo courtesy of DE Klop

The swing arm dredgers from Machinefabriek De Hollandsche IJssel / DE Klop are specifically designed for efficient and precise dredging in smaller or hard-to-reach waterways.

