Lake Manzala deal for NMDC

The National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has won a $163.36 million contract for the expansion of Lake Manzala in northeastern Egypt.
According to NMDC, the project will be implemented in partnership with Al-Tahadi Egyptian-Emirati Co.
Lake Manzala remains the largest of the Nile Delta lakes and has undergone substantial recent changes particularly over the last 30 years.
These changes occurred due to regulation of freshwater inflows, land reclamation and increasing loads of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and nutrients. The latter are particularly associated with polluted drains flowing into the lake.
This capital development program will be implemented over the upcoming two years.
Photo: NMDC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Backhoe dredger SARB arrives in Abu Dhabi
One of the latest additions to NMDC’s (National Marine Dredging Company) fleet of vessels, the...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 18 days ago
TSHD Ghasha on its way to UAE
After completion and successful sea trials, the 8,000m3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghash...Posted: 18 days ago
-
Posted: 21 days ago
TSHD Ghasha Ready for action
National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) announced today that their second custom-built trailing suct...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: 16 days ago
Lake Orono dredging set for winter
Lake Orono Restoration and Enhancement (LORE) project is one step closer to start date, according to...Posted: 16 days ago