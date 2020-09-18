Lake Manzala deal for NMDC

The National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has won a $163.36 million contract for the expansion of Lake Manzala in northeastern Egypt.

According to NMDC, the project will be implemented in partnership with Al-Tahadi Egyptian-Emirati Co.

Lake Manzala remains the largest of the Nile Delta lakes and has undergone substantial recent changes particularly over the last 30 years.

These changes occurred due to regulation of freshwater inflows, land reclamation and increasing loads of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and nutrients. The latter are particularly associated with polluted drains flowing into the lake.

This capital development program will be implemented over the upcoming two years.