NMDC Group, Jiangsu Juxin to set up dredge pipe manufacturing facility in UAE

Dredging
May 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jiangsu Juxin Petroleum Steel Pipe, to explore areas of collaboration, with the long-term aim to establish fabrication facilities in the UAE for metallic pipes to be primarily used in the dredging sector.

photo courtesy of NMDC Dredging & Marine

Collaboration is not optional but necessary in the diverse sectors that NMDC Group operates in, and this is precisely why we’re delighted to ink another cooperation agreement that we believe will bring about impactful outcomes. This agreement also demonstrates the attractiveness of the UAE’s industrial base for international players, who come here in full knowledge that ‘Making it in the Emirates’ is a blueprint for success,” said Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group.

Eng. Niels de Bruijn, CEO of NMDC Dredging and Marine, added: “The strategic alliance between NMDC Dredging & Marine and Jiansu Juxin Petroleum Steel Pipe marks a powerful synergy, combining our unparalleled expertise in marine dredging and construction with their proven excellence in advanced steel pipe manufacturing. This partnership is set to deliver integrated, high-quality solutions for critical infrastructure projects worldwide, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainable development within the marine and offshore sectors.”

Jiansu Juxin Petroleum Steel Pipe specializes in the manufacturing spiral and longitudinal seam welded steel pipes develop products that are applied in offshore windmill, bridge & port pilling, dredging, high-speed rail and subway deep foundation, steel structure and other project settings.

According to the companies, this partnership forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE, and serves as another credible example of UAE-China bilateral cooperation across energy and manufacturing.

