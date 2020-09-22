The 25th Barnstable County dredge season kicks off

The Barnstable County Dredge season officially started its 25th season yesterday, continuing in its mission to improve the recreational, environmental and economic value of changing coastline and estuaries.

The program experienced impediments over the past three years to its schedule due to several breakdowns of one of its dredges.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic also impacted the end of the winter schedule, said the County.

“With a fully staffed crew, and both dredges operational, we are very optimistic that the Dredge Program’s most difficult challenges are behind us, and now we can get on with keeping our waterways accessible and meeting the very aggressive schedule that we have ahead of us,” said Ken Cirillo, recently hired as County Dredge Manager.

“The County Dredge Program is critical for our region because it helps maintain the changing coastal landscape while protecting its environmental and economic vitality in addition to offering each town significant cost savings.”

Barnstable County’s dredging begins with work on the following areas: