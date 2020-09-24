$10 million for Baltimore’s Dundalk Marine Terminal project

The Maryland Department of Transportation Port Administration (MDOT MPA) will receive $10 million in federal funds to protect Port of Baltimore’s Dundalk Marine Terminal against severe weather events.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD grant program will assist MDOT MPA’s $36.7 million Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Improvements project.

“The Port of Baltimore continues to be a major economic generator for our state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This investment in the resiliency of Maryland’s critical infrastructure will help us ensure that freight can get to and from the Port as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

Components of the port’s flood mitigation project include deployment of berth and landside sea curbs, installation of storm drain backflow preventers, and construction of a box culvert.

Other initiatives include reconstructing berths at Dundalk Marine Terminal to include an integrated concrete sea curb along the face of the wharf with a top curb elevation of 10 feet.

This feature will provide greater protection for the Port of Baltimore against anticipated future sea level rise and other potential climate change impacts.