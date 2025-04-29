Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul: New terminal launched at Kuryk Port

Jan De Nul: New terminal launched at Kuryk Port

Dredging
April 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The new multifunctional Sarzha Terminal was inaugurated at Kazakhstan’s Port of Kuryk yesterday.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

According to Jan De Nul, the port is now operational and ready to handle new volumes of dry and general cargo, making it the first Caspian Sea port prepared for the estimated corridor capacities.

Also, this port is a key gateway in the Middle Corridor, the maritime trade route connecting the Caspian and Black Seas.

Jan De Nul’s cutter suction dredger (CSD) Vesalius and its specialized crew carried out extensive dredging works on the terminal.

The operations, conducted in challenging soil conditions, including very hard rock, formed a crucial part of the extension and deepening of the Port of Kuryk’s access channel and the turning basin.

Stefan Muntoiu, Business Development Manager at Jan De Nul, said: “Our team is proud to have contributed to this milestone project, enhancing Kazakhstan’s maritime logistics infrastructure and strengthening its strategic position in the Caspian region as a hub for Trans-Caspian Corridor transportation.”

Another big project in the Middle Corridor Jan De Nul is currently preparing, is the construction of a new deepsea port in Anaklia, Georgia.

According to the latest information, they will build a breakwater, access channels and turning points, creating a new port with a cargo capacity of 600.000 containers. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles