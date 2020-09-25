Damen repairs dredger Schelde

The Damen Service team has successfully renewed the dredge pump bearing housing on board of the dredger Schelde.

The vessel is a sand mining dredger, owned by Koninklijke Smals NV, Royal Smals.

Within a week after the first enquiry, a complete bearing housing was delivered.

Damen photo

During the weekend, a Damen Field Service engineer overhauled the submersible dredge pump type OBP3530LD.

Monday morning, the dredger was ready for operation with zero downtime, Damen said in its release.

Damen photo

Damen delivered the dredger Schelde back in the 1980s, when still being called De Groot Nijkerk.