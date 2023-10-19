Plan presented for Ireland’s first deep-water port development

October 19, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Architecture Firm Henning Larsen has unveiled plans for what will become the first new deep-water port development since the foundation of the Irish state – the Bremore Ireland Port.

Photo courtesy of Drogheda Port Company

The ‘Vision for Bremore Ireland Port’ showcases a world-class deep-water multi-modal energy port that will transform Ireland’s energy landscape.

The plan calls for the construction of several deep-water berths, including specialized quays for wind turbine assembly and facilities for bulk, break-bulk and ferries, new breakwaters, dredging, development of an Innovation District, etc.

Minister Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said, “I welcome the announcement of the Bremore Ireland Port vision. Ireland’s ambition in the climate action, transport and renewable energy sectors are interdependent and critical to our path to a zero-carbon economy.”

Paul Fleming, CEO of Drogheda Port Company, added, “This announcement marks the start of the consultation process in advance of our planning applications, and we continue to engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including the newly established Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA), the Government, local communities, local councils and interested groups.”

Rory Williams, CEO of Ronan Group Real Estate, added, “The initial €1 billion capital investment into the project will act as a catalyst for significant job creation in the Meath, Louth, and Dublin regions, and many local businesses will benefit from the capital investment.”

Bremore Ireland Port is a joint venture between Drogheda Port Company and Ronan Group Real Estate. The project was reinitiated in 2019. Since then, significant milestones have been achieved, including completing the project plan, demand design, procurement phase, and funding and planning assessments.

The project aims to submit a comprehensive planning application by 2026/2027, following an inclusive public consultation process. Engaging with port users and stakeholders will shape the project’s adaptable and integrated design. The initial berths are anticipated to be operational between 2028 and 2030, subject to planning outcomes.