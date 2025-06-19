Back to overview
GRAHAM building new deep-water berth in Belfast

GRAHAM building new deep-water berth in Belfast

Port Development
June 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Construction work is now underway on Belfast Harbour’s largest ever port investment project to create new cruise and offshore wind energy terminal.

Photo courtesy of GRAHAM

The project will see the £90 million construction of a new dual purpose deepwater quay which will be able to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels, while also expanding the port’s capacity for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation.

Civil engineering contractor GRAHAM Construction has been announced as the main contractor for the initial phase of the build.

Stage one of the construction programme is expected to be delivered for the 2028 cruise season. Stage two of the build, anticipated by 2030, will further strengthen the infrastructure.

This landmark investment is a key deliverable of Belfast Harbour’s Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029 strategy.

Launched earlier this year, the strategy outlines port’s plans to invest £208m in significant infrastructure improvements and £105m in the ongoing regeneration and development of the Harbour Estate and waterfront.

